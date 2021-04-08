Sonowal takes first dose of COVID19 vaccine

GUWAHATI, April 7: Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal today took the first dose of COVID19 vaccine in Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here and shared the picture of him taking the vaccine in the social media with an appeal to all eligible persons above 45 years of age in the state to take vaccine as early as possible.

Meanwhile, Assam has witnessed steady rise in COVID19 infection anew even as the state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today announced that the state government would soon issue SOP for celebration of forthcoming Rangali Bihu festival in the state.

The Health Minister, however, ruled out enforcement of lockdown or night curfew in the state as on date.