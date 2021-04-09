EC issues another show cause notice to Mamata

KOLKATA, April 9: The Election Commission (EC) has again issued a show cause notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking a written explanation for her “attempt to berate and vilify the central forces by making false, provocative and intemperate statements”.

This is the second EC notice to the Trinamool Congress supremo in a week. Banerjee was issued another notice earlier on Wednesday in which the EC directed her to submit a written clarification explaining her open demand for votes on communal grounds for her party in the ongoing Assembly elections in the state

The new EC notice, issued on Thursday night, has asked the chief minister to submit her written explanation to the commission before 11 a.m. on April 10 failing which the “commission shall take a decision without further reference to you”.

In a two-page notice sent to the chief minister the commission mentioned that a report by the CEO of West Bengal with an authenticated transcript of the chief minister’s speech made on march 28, said: “Who gave so much power to them that the central police are threatening the women without allowing them to cast their votes. I saw the same thing in 2019. I saw the same thing in 2016”.

In another portion she said: “I know under whose instruction they beat up and how they beat up, It is your duty to save the family of the people. If any of your mothers and sisters suffer a single stroke with a stick attack them… I am telling you. It is the right of the women. And if anyone of our mothers and sisters is denied entry in the voting compartment all of you come out and revolt.”

The commission also refers to a speech made by her at Cooch Behar on April 7 where she said, “And if CAPF create disturbances, I will tell you, ladies and group of you go and restrain (gherao) them which another group will go to cast their votes. If you engage yourself only in restraining them then they will be happy that you didn’t cast your vote. It is their plan. It is the plan of BJP. And your plan will be that you will not be scared if they try to intimidate you coming to your village on the one hand, and on the other you just talk to them. Talking to them will tantamount to restrain them.”

The commission in its notice mentioned that “going by the statements, and the historicity of the subsequent statements, it is more than obvious that Banerjee has been consisting in berating and demoralising the Central Para Military Forces who often played a significant role in assisting the concerned state government. Banerjee has been trying to make an emotional pitch for women voters to go to the extent of inciting them to attack the personnel of CPFs”.

Election Commission is prima facie convinced that your statements are in violation of Model Code of Conduct as well as sections of 186, 189 and 505 of Indian Penal Code 1860, the notice said.

IANS