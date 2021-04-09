Pnah Kyndeng Sanctuary Bat Caves opened for tourists by Sanbor Shullai

NONGPOH, April 9: With the initiative of the Ri Bhoi Tourism and Environmental Developmental Forum (RBTEDF), one of the historical and famous caves located at Raid Nonglyngdoh in Ri Bhoi District, ‘Pnah Kyndeng Sanctuary Bat Caves’ was officially inaugurated as one of the tourist spots in Meghalaya by the Chairman of Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), Sanbor Shullai.

The inauguration was also attended by the local MLA of Nongpoh, Mayralborn Syiem, Nongpoh MDC, Balajied Rani, traditional head of Raid Nonglyngdoh, villages leaders from several villages of Raid Nonglyngdoh and the local populace.

As per information passed by the elders of Raid Nonglyngdoh, it was informed that ‘Pnah Kyndeng’ was named after the powerful Deity (u Ryngkew u Basa) who resides in this mountainous hill of the Raid Nonglyngdoh since time immemorial. The Kur Makri (Makri clan) later captured this hill and named it as ‘Pnah Kyndeng’ , a name of the Deity. The Makri clan used to perform various kinds of rituals once a year in the area and was later converted as a sacred forest.

It was also informed that in ancient times, the Makri clan also used to offer a white Goat to the Deity as a sacrifice to receive blessings and prosperity for the people of Raid Nonglyngdoh.

In the steep sides of the hill, there is a famous Bat Caves known locally as Krem Lymbit and beneath this cave, flows the Umngei River. Interestingly, the Umngei river which flows through this mountain hides itself by flowing deep under the rocks for almost 2-3 kilometers before it appears back on the surface of the earth.

It was also informed that in ancient times, the Makri clan used to bring the seeds of a particular breed of rice known as ‘Khawpnah’ which we locally used to cook and eat as ‘Japnah’ or ‘Ja Shulia’ to this sacred forest during the annual rituals in order to make it fruitful.

The elders of Raid Nonglyngdoh also warned the visitors not to speak any kind of foul language or do any bad things in this sacred forest as it will have a severe repercussion to the extent that one may fall ill or die if they do so.

Sanbor Shullai who himself visited the Bat Caves despite the rough condition of the road, expressed happiness to have been part of the programme witnessing the caves and the forest and especially the traditional attires of the Raid Nonglyngdoh which shows that Ri Khasi is blessed with natural scenic historical places and traditions.

Shullai also promised the leaders of RBTEDF and the traditional head of Raid Nonglyngdoh to extend all possible help from his end and that soon he will hold a meeting between all the stakeholder at his office chamber to meet the Union Minister of Tourism to seek a special package for development of this historical place especially construction of the road leading to the site.

Meanwhile, local legislator, Mayralborn Syiem in his speech while lauding the efforts and initiative of the RBTEDF also urged the leaders and people at large the need to maintain cleanliness and also to preserve the environment and its surrounding, especially a historical site like Pnah Kyndeng which if this area has been fully developed as a tourist spot, it will definitely brings huge benefits to the local people in terms of employment and upliftment of livelihood.

Syiem also thanked Sanbor Shullai for his assurance and hope the aspirations and dreams of the RBTEDF and the people of Raid Nonglyngdoh will soon be turn into a reality and that this will boost the economy of the people of the area and Nongpoh at large.

The inaugural programme was also entertained with various traditional dances and songs of the Raid Nonglyngdoh. Special food cooked in bamboo tubes, a traditional Bhoi style, was also served to the guest attending the event.