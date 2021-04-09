Civil Works Dept clarifies on alleged misutilization of Rs 100.71 cr Central scheme

TURA, April 9: The Civil Works Department of the GHADC on Friday clarified on the accusation made in the social media with regard to the mis-utilizations of the Rs 100.71 crore scheme sanctioned to the GHADC by the centre and termed the allegations as false amounting to civil and criminal offence under Section 500.

In a clarification issued on Friday, the department said that the funds for the said scheme sanctioned by the Centre was utilized for various projects most of which have been completed and functioning while others remain under construction but almost complete. The department urged citizens to come to its office and clarify if they have any doubts.

According to the department, some of the projects undertaken under the said scheme include the Shopping complex at Hawakhana (1st and 2nd floor), Museum at Sunny Hills, two different buildings and projects- the extension of Civil Works Office and construction of Council Main building and the extension of Shopping Complex at Tura Bazar (3rd floor).

With regard to the Shopping Complex at Hawakhana, the department said that while the allegation was that the project has not been constructed and cannot be found, its construction has already been constructed and the facility is now running as the Golden Heart Clinic along with two other shops.

According to the department, the Museum at Sunny Hills was shifted to Chidekgre and the same has been fully constructed under the said scheme.

“They are claiming in the social media that the museum has not been constructed. However, 85% of the construction has been completed at Babadam, Chidekgre road,” it said.

The department clarified that the extension of the Civil Works Office has been constructed on top of the existing Civil Works Department and the same has been running for more than three years. With regard to the construction of the Council Main Building, the department said that it is being constructed adjacent to the Civil Works building and is still under construction.

Terming the allegation with regard to the extension of the Shopping Complex at Tura Bazar as baseless, the department said that the construction has been done on the 3rd floor and the facility is now running in full steam.

“The construction is there for all to see. It is in the public domain for judgement,” the department said in its clarification.