Strong winds, hailstorm wreaked havoc in Tura

TURA, Apr 9: Strong winds accompanied by hail storm which lashed Tura Town on Thursday night wreaked havoc in many localities causing damage to homes and downing trees as well as disrupting power supply in the town.

Large trees brought down by the severe winds not only caused damage to homes in many localities but also caused road blockages in many areas of the town which had to be cleared well into the day on Friday. Power supply which was disrupted in the entire Tura town at around 9: 30 on Thursday night was restored only before 7 pm the next day.

West Garo Hills Deputy commissioner, Ram Singh confirmed that the severe storm caused substantial damage to numerous homes in various localities of the town and that the concerned authorities were in the process of clearing roadblocks caused by fallen trees. Singh also informed that the district administration would provide necessary assistance in the form of Gratuitous Relief (GR) and compensation as per the SDRF norms.

“We will provide necessary assistance to those affected. Our personnel are in the field to assess the damages,” Ram Singh said.

Meanwhile, Singh urged locality development committees of the town to give assistance to the TMB and DDMA staff in providing help to the affected families. Affected families have also been urged to contact the TMB and the BDO concerned for any assistance.