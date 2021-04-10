Will ensure smooth conduct of GHADC polls: Rymbui

SHILLONG/ TURA, April 9: Minister in-charge of District Council Affairs (DCA), Lahkmen Rymbui, on Friday said that the government is taking all necessary measures to ensure the smooth conduct of GHADC elections.

Rymbui’s assurance comes at a time when a spate of protests are organised by organisations, giving vent to their dissent to the participation of non-tribals in the Council polls. Earlier, select groups had even threatened of disrupting the elections.

“The district administration and the government are taking all the necessary steps and the election will be conducted smoothly,” Rymbui assured.

“I hope elections go smoothly and I wish all the candidates to urge their supporters to cast their votes peacefully,” he added.

Members from the Garoland State Movement Committee, Garo Students’ Union and Dainadubi Youth Federation along with members of the public from Bangsi Apal had recently carried banners, raised slogans, against the participation of non-tribals in the Council elections.

The protesting group members also questioned as to how a non-tribal can partake in an election to an autonomous body, which is meant solely to safeguard the interests of the tribal community.

In a video circulated across social media platforms, protesters are seen torching effigies of well-known state politicians. Some effigies include those of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, outgoing CEM, Dipul R Marak and GHADC Secretary, Rikse R Marak.

WGH DC’s appeal

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh on Friday appealed to the leaders of various social organisations and senior citizens to convince the ones protesting against the participation of non-tribals in the GHADC elections to come forward for talks so that free and fair elections are held.

Singh made the fervent appeal during a meeting at the DRDA Conference Hall in Tura.

The meeting, which was held to discuss measures for peaceful holding of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections, was attended by representatives of the Senior Citizens Forum, Nokma Council, Garo Graduates’ Union, local development committee members and Church leaders.

The DC, during the meeting, exhorted the members to persuade the protesting groups to come forward and air their grievances, which, he said, can be addressed in a democratic manner.

Singh added that the mandate of the district administration is only to oversee the conduct of elections in a free and fair manner in the district while, at the same time, reminding that any protest, undemocratic in nature, leads to violation of fundamental rights.

“Whatever grievances they have against certain section of society participating in the GHADC elections can be addressed when the new executive committee assumes office,” he said.

Cautioning the public against sharing divisive posts or messages on social media, the DC said that online monitoring is being conducted rigorously.

Meanwhile, WGH Superintendent of Police, Dr Ragavendra Kumar, appealed to everyone to cooperate and support the district administration for the smooth conduct of elections.

Meeting in SWGH

Meanwhile, a separate meeting for peaceful holding of the elections was also held with church leaders and local groups in the presence of magistrates, executive magistrates and police officials by South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ramakrishna Chitturi, at Ampati.

While discussing measures for holding smooth conduct of elections, Chitturi urged one and all to report unforeseen events, if any, during elections.

Regarding the boycott call by select Garo Hills-based organisations, Chitturi said the district administration has always recognised the rights of NGOs to hold peaceful gatherings or demonstrations. “However, boycotting the election will not solve any issue and if they have reservation against certain candidates, they should participate in the democratic process and make their voice heard,” the DC said.

He also sought the cooperation from church leaders and communities for raising awareness on vaccination.