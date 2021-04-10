UDP slams natl parties

SHILLONG, April 9: The United Democratic Party (UDP), which is contesting the GHADC polls, has slammed the national parties for their lack of seriousness, thereby leading to the financial challenges in the Council.

Addressing a public meeting for Williamnagar candidate, Arun Marak, UDP senior leader Paul Lyngdoh, who is campaigning in Garo Hills with other party leaders, said that they would accord special priorities for the GHADC if they are elected in sizeable numbers.

The party also stressed on the need to elect state-based political parties in autonomous district councils.