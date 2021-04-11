We live in an age where human needs have had an undeniable impact on our surroundings and climate change deserves our attention. Rahul Thapa writes about eco-warriors, the daily garbage guys, who keep our city clean.

We live in an age where we find that our rivers are clogged with waste, the byproducts of our need. The rivers/streams we once swam, look more like sewer water now. Perhaps, we should ask ourselves a fundamental question – what are we after?

That we are rapidly destroying our own habitat, needs to be immediately addressed. We have created a disease and now need to find a cure for the same. There should be a balance between nature and our modern way of life. Our progress is turning out to be a dynamic instability, costing us nothing but our future. Rivers, a vital life-force of civilization, therefore, should be taken care of.

Finding a new habitat is the foolish idea. Because when we are capable of destroying the one, we are living in, will we not treat any other place with respect? That life is impermanent has been been proven time and again. Mass extinctions have been part of our evolution – unique plant and animal species have been wiped out completely. Similarly, stages of human evolution have also faced extinctions, like we were never there.

When we are smart enough to pump out fossil fuel from sea bed, why can’t we do something about the impact on our environment?

Waste management of a city must be everyone’s prime concern. Hats off to the people who honk the truck in the morning to take away the waste of our needs. We usually call them garbage guys but, in reality, they are the “ECO WARRIORS”.