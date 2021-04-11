KMP expressway opened after 24 hrs

Ghaziabad: The Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway, which was blocked by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday for 24 hours, has finally been opened at 8 a.m. on Sunday. The SKM, the coalition of farmers organisations, has now announced to celebrate the birth anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on Sunday at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders in the national capital.

It has been 136 days since farmers began protesting against the three farm laws at the various borders of Delhi.

According to SKM, Jyotiba Phule was a great social reformer who raised her voice for the rights of the farmers, besides fighting for gender justice. Several programmes will be held in her honour.

“We (farmers) have opened the KMP Expressway after 24 hours, now all vehicles can operate smoothly. We want to thank everybody who extended their cooperation,” said a farmer leader.

Farmers are busy in giving a strong impetus to the ongoing farmers’ agitation at the borders of Delhi, that is why they are constantly finding new ways to intensify the agitation. They have been protesting at various borders of the national capital since November 26 last year demanding a repeal of the three farm laws. (IANS)