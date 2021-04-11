Scott Morrison signs a condolence

INTERNATIONAL
By Agencies

Canberra,April 10 : Governor-General David Hurley, right, looks on as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison signs a condolence book at Admiralty House in Sydney following the death of Prince Philip on Saturday. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday. He was 99.(PTI)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.