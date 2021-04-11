Canberra,April 10 : Governor-General David Hurley, right, looks on as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison signs a condolence book at Admiralty House in Sydney following the death of Prince Philip on Saturday. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday. He was 99.(PTI)