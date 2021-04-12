MeECL mess: UDP demands ‘independent’ probe

SHILLONG, April 11: The United Democratic Party (UDP), a key constituent of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), has sought an independent probe into alleged irregularities in the cash-strapped Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL).

“What is required is an independent inquiry to unearth the truth on the various allegations of irregularities so that appropriate steps can be taken to ensure the MeECL’s smooth functioning,” UDP general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh said on Sunday.

He pointed out that the state was power surplus during the 1970s and the 1980s. He said efforts were made by the MeECL management during 2014-2016 to improve the Corporation’s efficiency in terms of administration and finance.

Stating that the MDA inherited financial difficulties from past governments but the culture of blame game is not going to help the state, Mawthoh said, “We need to take up the challenges and what is required is a team with managerial and financial skills to ease the burden of MeECL”. Defending the UDP’s demand to oust Power Minister James Sangma, he said, “We are aware of the complexities relating to the power sector and as such, we did not seek the removal of James Sangma from the Cabinet but suggested the change of his portfolio to pave the way for the anomalies to be rectified. This is a normal practice done in a democratic setup”.

Mawthoh recalled that in 2014 during the previous Congress-led government, the UDP had taken a very firm stand against power failure and organised a sit-in demonstration near the secretariat. Later, a fact-finding team, comprising members from the Opposition, was constituted to find out what ailed the power sector.

“The team visited Leshka, Umtrew and Umiam project sites and after soliciting views and opinions from the experts, the report was finally submitted to the then Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and Power Minister Clement Marak suggesting the way forward,” he added.