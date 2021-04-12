Night curfew imposed in EKH in view of COVID situation

By Special Correspondent

SHILLONG, April 12: In view of the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases the District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills District in an order issued today under Section 144 Cr PC read together with Regulation 3 of the Meghalaya Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020 has imposed night curfew between 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM daily in East Khasi Hills District with effect from today.

The District Magistrate also directed all shops, establishments, restaurants and bars to shut down by 9:00 PM, or as per timing issued vide existing order, whichever is earlier.

