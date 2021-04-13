No shortage of vaccines in state

SHILLONG, April 12: Meghalaya is not faced with any shortage of the COVID-19 vaccines unlike many states in the country.

As per the last status report, the state government received 2,91,860 doses of Covishield till April 8. It received 35,000 doses on January 12 followed by another 34,000 doses on January 20.

Two more consignments of 1,30,500 and 69,970 doses were received on February 11 and March 3 respectively. The last consignment of 22,390 doses was received on April 5. The vaccine wastage in the state stands at 3% as on April 8.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that a major part of COVID-19 management is the prevention of vaccine wastage. He had appealed to the youth to help people, aged above 45 years, to get vaccinated.

The status report also stated that Covishield utilization as per the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) is 1,37,950 doses and that 16,650 doses have been issued to defence personnel deployed in the state.

According to the report, the balance stock availability as on April 8 is 1,29,510 doses. The government takes stock of vaccines availability in the state twice a week. The next review will be held on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, vaccination is going on in full swing. On Monday, 166 sessions were conducted with 3,871 doses being administered (both doses included). The number of healthcare workers vaccinated with the first dose so far is 22,582 while the number of healthcare workers vaccinated with the second dose is 15,872. The total number of frontline workers administered the first and the second dose is 33,259 and 20,983 respectively.

Mawiong checkpoint reactivated

The District Task Force on COVID vaccine has decided to reactivate the Mawiong checkpoint to ensure that persons entering the city have either been tested at the Umling entry point and they have a COVID-negative report.

Hoteliers and guest house owners have also been directed to follow SOPs and mandatorily ask for a COVID-negative report before entertaining guests.

It was also decided that all tourist drivers will be tested every 10 days and advisories would be issued to markets, gyms and restaurants to adhere to protocols issued by the government.

Magistrates have been asked to monitor crowded and congested market places on a regular basis.

Curfew timings revised

The East Khasi Hills District Magistrate on Monday revised the night curfew timings across the district.

According to a statement, the curfew will be promulgated in the district between 10 pm and 5 am. “All shops, establishments, restaurants and bars are to shut down by 9 pm, or as per timing issued vide existing order, whichever is earlier,” the statement said.

Earlier, the curfew timing in the district was between 12 am and 5 am every day.