Govt mum on HC’s status quo order

SHILLONG, April 12: The state government has declined to comment on the High Court verdict on Harijan Colony. Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong on Monday stated that he was yet to see the order of the High Court directing the state government and all parties to maintain status quo in respect of the controversial colony at Them Iew Mawlong.

“I will not be able to comment anything since I am yet to see the order,” Tynsong told reporters here on Monday.

Stating that he has not attended office during the past one week since he was in Garo Hills, he said that he will be attending his normal duties from Tuesday.

He also clarified that there is no attempt on the part of state government to forcibly evict people who are residing at Them Iew Mawlong.

It may be mentioned that the High Court of Meghalaya had ordered status quo to be maintained as of Monday at the Colony and directed that both the Harijan Panchayat Committee and the High Level Committee constituted by the state government should respect it.

The Court on Friday last heard R Khatri, counsel for the petitioner (Harijan Panchayat Committee), while the respondents were represented by Assistant Advocate General, ND Chullai.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that the Meghalaya Government constituted a high-level committee under the chairmanship of the Deputy Chief Minister on June 4, 2018, to examine all relevant records and documents pertaining to the relocation of Harijan Colony from Mawlonghat.