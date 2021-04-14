Call for solution, crackdown stems after Mawshbuit episode

SHILLONG, April 13: A day after a fracas reportedly broke out between some civilians and personnel of the 58 GTC, prompting the latter to shut the gates, restricting passage to locals, the political fraternity of Meghalaya on Tuesday condemned the incident, with some demanding “crackdown” on the personnel while others hoping for a permanent solution.

The incident took place on Monday at Mawshbuit when a squabble reportedly broke out between personnel of 58 Gorkha Training Centre (GTC) and locals, which was later resolved with the intervention from the government.

Taking cognizance of the incident, UDP leader Paul Lyngdoh has asked the state government to disallow army authorities from using PWD roads, PHE water besides other state facilities.

“Why should the GTC restrain movement of pedestrians through their gate? Most of them have lived here since their grandparents’ days,” Lyngdoh said.

He recalled that when 101 officials had shut the gates leading to Lady Keane college and exiting at CHC point, former minister Late Hoping Stone made them nullify the order.

“It’s time for the state government to crack down on these errant jerks by not allowing them the use of PWD roads, PHE water, etc. Let their gated community be an island of their own,” Lyngdoh said.

Independent Nongkrem MLA, Lambor Malngiang, on the other hand, informed that he will soon call on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in this regard.

Stressing on the need to resolve the matter for keeps, he informed four people sustained injuries and are hospitalised in the wake of the incident.

He said similar incidents have also been reported from Mylliem and Pomlakrai.

Accusing the personnel of disturbing civilians who pass through the GTC gate, the MLA said that this is not the first time when army has indulged in such an incident.

He alleged that even in Madanrting, the Assam Regimental Centre is encroaching into public properties.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress (MPMC) has condemned the defence authorities over the melee.

Mahila Congress president, Joplyn S Shylla, informed the there was initially an altercation at Mawshbuit, which later took an ugly turn with both sides pelting stones on each other.

“However, such actions by those, who are supposed to stand guard and protect the nation and the civilians from enemies, have themselves turned into an unprofessional force by committing unruly behaviour with the local population,” the MPMC chief said.

Stating that this is not the first time such an incident has come to light, Shylla said that the state government should pursue the matter proactively and examine the proposal for constructing a diversion away from the cantonment without compromising the interests of the local populace.