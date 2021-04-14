State govt had rejected holiday plea: AIBOC

SHILLONG, April 13: The All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) has clarified that it was the Government of Meghalaya which had chosen not to accede to the request of the AIBOC to declare holiday for all banks in Meghalaya on April 12 for Shad Suk Mynsiem under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

“The State Secretary AIBOC hadwritten to the Chief Secretary on April 7, requesting for a holiday for all banks in Meghalaya on April 12 for Shad Suk Mynsiem, under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. But the Deputy Secretary of the General Administration Department in his reply to the AIBOC informed that the government has not acceded to their request,” AIBOC Meghalaya State Unit organising secretary, David Lyngdoh said in a clarification issued here on Tuesday.

He further clarified that bank holidays cannot be declared/manufactured by the banks or the Banking Trade Unions at their own, but must necessarily be declared by the state/central governments under the NIA, 1881, as the government is the sole appropriate authority to declare bank holidays.

“In fact, the Government, vide its letter on April 9 had categorically rejected the request. Hence, with the request turned down, the banks had no other option but to open on Monday, despite being fully aware that the NGOs and local organisations would eventually get the bank branches to shut down,” Lyngdoh stated.

With the requested holiday turned down by the appropriate authority, AIBOC Meghalaya State Unit organising secretary banks and their employees had no locus standi to “down shutters” and no option but to remain open.

He further added that in keeping with the request of the NGOs and local organisations, bank branches in Shillong were eventually closed to maintain law and order.