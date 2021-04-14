Mumbai NCB seizes drugs hidden in Hitler’s biography

Mumbai, April 13 : Busting yet another unusual modus operandi, the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Unit seized a consignment of drugs concealed in a biography of Adolf Hitler, a top official said here on Tuesday.

Following a tip-off, the NCB on Monday intercepted a parcel containing the book at the Vile Parle East Post Office.

On checking the book, a commercial quantity of 80 blots of LSD hidden in it was found and seized, said NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

He added that the LSD was procured from some European countries through the dark net by some youngsters and the payment was done through crypto currencies like bitcoin.

Wankhede said that the common name for the hallucinogenic drug LSD is lysergic acid diethylamide, but there are more than 80 other street names for the recreational narcotic.

It is a synthetically created psychedelic drug known for its induction of a range of psychological effects, and a LSD trip includes various images and sensations which seem real but are not actually occurring, he said.

The latest action is part of the NCB’s ongoing campaign against the drug mafia in the city and efforts to unravel their connections with people in the glamour and entertainment industry, launched after the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020.(IANS)