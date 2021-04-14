‘UDP exploits more than NPP’

SHILLONG, April 13: Making a scathing attack on the United Democratic Party (UDP), the Congress on Tuesday alleged payment, given by the traders of illegal coal, has doubled ever since the UDP’s Lahkmen Rymbui took over as the Home Minister.

Pointing out that the UDP had criticized the National People’s Party (NPP) for the present crisis in the Power department and demanded Power Minister James Sangma’s ouster, Congress MP, Vincent Pala said, “When the NPP was holding the Home portfolio, there was a hue and cry with the UDP demanding the Home portfolio. ( “During that period, coal traders, especially from the Jaintia Hills, used to pay around Rs 50,000 per truck but today it has doubled.”

Pala said if the Power Minister is removed and the portfolio is given to the UDP, he does not expect anything good to happen.

“If someone from the UDP is appointed as the Power Minister, we may have even 12 hours of power cuts from six hours. I don’t think the UDP is competent enough to hold such a high-profile portfolio when you look at its experience and compare it with the way it has handled the Home portfolio,” Pala said.

The Congress MP further said, “The UDP has been either sidelined or neglected by the government. I feel the party should see how it has handled the Home portfolio so far. Power is more complicated than the Home department. If the party cannot handle the Home department, how it will handle the Power department”.

He said all Ps – UDP and BJP – are the same and they only fight and bluff the public.

“Today, the UDP general secretary has said that James Sangma should be removed (as Power Minister). Tomorrow, Bah Rymbui will claim he (James) has done well. There is a conflict of interest among the UDP legislators and party workers,” Pala said.

He said the UDP will not be able to ease the problems of the public. On the contrary, it will bring more problems if it gets the Power portfolio.