Pala takes on ruling MDA’s blemishes

SHILLONG, April 13: The aspirant MPCC President, Vincent Pala on Tuesday hammered the NPP-led MDA Government for improper governance and maintained that coalition’s penchant for the blaming the past government was nothing but an admission of their own failure.

Accusing the state government for failing to deliver in all fronts, Pala said, “They have failed in maintaining law and order. I have friends in the business community who have received demand note from the underground. They have failed in handling Covid. We have seen how much they have spent and what is the ground reality, they have failed in power and they have failed everywhere,” he went on.

“I wish that they could do better. The chief minister and most of the cabinet colleagues came from the Congress and I wish they could do better for the people of Meghalaya,” Pala added. He said that there is always a room to improve but the present dispensation has gone more into looting, corruption and others.

Stating that the people of Meghalaya rarely accept the present government, Pala said, “I came from Kynshi and many other places and met workers of NPP and UDP because be it the UDP or the NPP, for the legislative assembly they vote for them, but for Lok Sabha they used to vote for me.”

He claimed that most of the NPP supporters said the performance of the MDA is not upto the expectation and they think they need to go back to Congress for the next Assembly election.

“If they cannot do for the present why should they dream for the future, so I think that is why they get lost — they are busy in criticising the past. You got the mandate so you will have to do your job; forget about the past,” he said.

“Considering the amount of loan they have taken how can they blame the past,” he pointed out, adding, “Even posts of those who went on pension have not been refilled.”