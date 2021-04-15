Counting of votes for GHADC polls today

TURA, April 14: The fate of all aspiring MDCs who contested the GHADC polls on April 12 across 29 constituencies will be decided on Thursday morning when counting of votes gets going at five district headquarters of Garo Hills.

The process of vote count will begin with the opening of the postal ballots in each of the constituencies where the ballot was cast.

“Counting will commence at 8 am with the postal ballots first getting counted. Thirty minutes later, the EVM vote count process will start,” informed Ram Singh, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer for 13 MDC seats, the largest number of constituencies in a district.

Counting of votes for 13 constituencies of West Garo Hills will take place at the SMELC building complex of the government located opposite the Commissioner of Divisions office and Chief Minister’s special office in Dakopgre, Tura.

Both leading parties in the state, the Congress and the NPP, are exuding confidence of victory with each size claiming double digit seats.