Govt cancels CBSE class 10 exams, defers class 12 exams

New Delhi, April 14: The government on Wednesday cancelled the CBSE’s class 10 board exams and postponed its class 12 exams following an exponential surge in COVID-19 cases, a decision that will affect over 21 lakh students across the country.

This is the first time that the Central Board of Secondary Education has completely cancelled the board exams conducted by it.

Last year, the exams were partially cancelled in the wake of riots in northeast Delhi and COVID-19 cases. The decision on Wednesday was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A total of 21.5 lakh students had registered for class 10 and 12 CBSE exams.

The CBSE will review the situation on June 1 to decide on the class 12 exam schedule while objective criteria will be decided for class 10 results.

The CICSE, which is the other prominent national board for school exams, said it is reviewing the situation and will come up with a decision soon in this regard. (PTI)