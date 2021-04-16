India reports 2,00,739 fresh COVID cases

NEW DELHI, April 15: India has emerged as the worst hit nation by the latest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, recording more than two-fold rise in fresh cases with 2,00,739 new infections getting reported on Thursday.

Covid-19 cases have been on the rise at an alarming rate for the past fortnight, with India recording over one lakh daily cases for the first time on April 4.

Within 10 days, India became the second nation to record over 2 lakh daily cases, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India has been recording more than 1.5 lakh cases a day for five days in a row now.

In April this year, India became the second nation after the US to log over 1 lakh daily coronavirus cases, and it also achieved the dubious distinction of crossing the 2 lakh fresh cases-mark within 10 days.

It was almost eight months ago that India recorded a high of 97,894 fresh cases on September 17 last year. The number of active cases fell drastically since then before the recent surge. (IANS)