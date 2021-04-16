MDA panel may discuss power crisis next week

SHILLONG, April 15: Banteidor Lyngdoh, the acting president of the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) said that the MDA Coordination Committee is likely to convene a meeting next week to hammer out the issues of the coalition partners on the power sector.

“The meeting will be held next week in all likelihood as we did not want to disturb the GHADC poll process with which everyone was busy,” the PDF leader told The Shillong Times on Thursday.

Lyngdoh said the power crisis has snowballed into a major issue. “We have conveyed to the Chief Minister that the issue needs to be discussed in the MDA Coordination Committee and sorted out at the soonest,” he added.

The longer it drags, the more embarrassing it will be for the government, he felt and hoped the coalition partners would find a way out.

The UDP, an important constituent of the MDA had demanded that the removal of James Sangma as the Power Minister and Arunkumar Kembhavi as the CMD of MeECLdue to the prevailing crisis in the corporation.

But UDP legislator and Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui defended Sangma.

Another coalition partner, the Hill State People’s Democratic Party demanded a meeting of the MDA constituents over the issue.

Discussion on James

NPP State President, W.R. Kharlukhi said the demand for stripping Sangma of the Power portfolio will be discussed in the MDA meeting.

He said the MDA meeting will be called once all the political developments pertaining to GHADC comes to an end.

Kharlukhi had earlier said the power crisis and allegations of corruption in the MeECL had made him a confused man.