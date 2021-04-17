MBoSE allows affected students to reappear for board exams

SHILLONG, April 16: In what can be called a major relief for the student fraternity who are appearing for the board examinations, braving the COVID-19 scenario, the MboSE has assured that lest any student is directly or indirectly affected by the pandemic and fails to appear for the examinations, he/she will be allowed to reappear for the same, albeit certain government conditions will have to be met.

In a letter to the deputy commissioners, MBoSE Executive Chairman, MHK Marak, has said that if any examinee is infected with the virus, he/she may be barred from appearing for examinations and will be allowed to reappear for the same if they produce an RT-PCR report as a proof.

With regard to the examinees, who are high-risk contacts, Marak said that they will be allowed to reappear for the examinations if they produce a test report from competent medical authorities. “Candidates from containment zones have been restricted from appearing the examination and they would need to submit documents from appropriate authority,” he added.SSLC to be conducted as planned: Rymbui

Meanwhile, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Friday said that the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination would be conducted as planned.

“There are no changes in the plan as of now. The SSLC examination would be held as per the schedule (April 19),” Rymbui said, reacting to the recent demands that the examination should be held online.

Meanwhile, he informed HSSLC examination was on Friday conducted smoothly in all the centres across Meghalaya. “We have not received any report of students, appearing for the HSSLC examination, testing positive. We have ensured that COVID-19 protocols are being followed in all examination centres,” the education minister said.

“I am hopeful that we will be able to conduct the board examinations without any problem,” Rymbui added.