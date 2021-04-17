More ministers, CMs test positive

New Delhi, April 16: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a tweet, Javadekar, who also holds the portfolios of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises said: “I have tested Covid positive today. All those who have come in contact with me in the last 2-3 days may please get themselves tested.”

Earlier in the day, Congress national media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala also tested positive for Covid-19.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is in home isolation after her husband Robert Vadra tested positive.

Besides Javadekar, several Ministers and Chief Ministers too have tested positive for Covid.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa tested positive on Friday – the second time in eight months.

On April 14, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has tested positive, and his predecessor and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tested positive on the same day.

On April 11, Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan said he has tested positive for coronavirus after showing some symptoms while campaigning for West Bengal Assembly elections.

On April 7, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and appealed all the people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too has tested positive for Covid-19 on April 8. Even former Kerala Chief Minister and Congress leader Oommen Chandy also tested positive for Covid-19 on April 8.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on April 7 said he has tested positive for Covid-19. Senior DMK leader and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi has also tested positive for Covid-19 on April 3. (IANS)