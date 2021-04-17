State reinforces COVID-19 restrictions

SHILLONG, April 16: Alarmed by the spike in COVID-19 cases, the state government on Friday re-enforced some restrictions.

The District Magistrate (DM) of East Khasi Hills, by an order, has prohibited the opening of shops, commercial establishments and markets, on fixed premises or otherwise, in Shillong Agglomeration on Sundays till further orders.

Pharmacies and pharmaceutical stores have been exempted from the purview of the order. The DM warned that non-compliance would invite penalties as per the law.

The restrictions have been brought back since the shops and roadside markets attract a lot of people. The administration received reports that the COVID-19 protocols of physical distancing, hand hygiene, mask-wearing etc were not being followed.

The state government also issued an order stating that the Civil Secretariat will function with 100% strength for Group A and B officers and 50% strength for group C and D officers with immediate effect. A notification in this regard was issued by the Secretary of Personnel & AR (A) department on Friday.

Meanwhile, the government has called for additional restrictions, including mandatory registration of all entries into the state. The order, issued by the Chief Secretary, said registration in the Meghalaya COVID-19 portal is mandatory for all persons entering the state, including residents.

The order stated that maximum number of persons allowed during any religious, social or private gatherings is decreased to 50 persons or one/third the capacity; whichever is less for indoors, and 100 persons or one/third the capacity; whichever is less for outdoors. The order also stated that the parties concerned should obtain prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner and ensure that the standard operating procedure for social distancing is strictly followed.

For the outdoor sports, the number of spectators permitted will be up to 100 persons or one/third the capacity; whichever is less. Cinema halls will also operate with one/third the seating capacity. The places of worship may continue to function with 50% of seating capacity but, however, they will strictly adhere to the protocols.

All DCs and Superintendents of Police have been asked to intensify the enforcement measures for strict compliance of the protocols and they will strictly impose fines on the violators and send a daily report on the fines collected to the Home (political) department.

In addition, the DCs will continue to regulate the schedule and timing of operations. They may restrict activities depending on local situation.

Meanwhile, the DC of East Khasi Hills has asked all headmen and Community Covid Management Teams to keep an eye on the returnees and the entrants. The DC requested the headmen to assist in monitoring the returnees in their locality by sharing their details with the respective Incident Commander/BDOs so that any positive or high risk contact persons can be promptly detected and isolated.

The order said all people entering Meghalaya should mandatorily register

themselves prior to their travel at http://meghalayaonline.gov.in and to download the Arogya Setu App and the Behavioral Change Management App of Meghalaya from Google Play Store.

All entrants, other than those from the Northeast, shall carry a valid RT-PCR/CBNATT/TrueNat negative report. The report will be valid only if the entrant was tested within 72 hours of his/her arrival at the entry point.

According to the order, the entrants from the northeastern states shall carry a valid RAT report and that persons without a COVID negative certificate will be tested at Umling or Polo ground. They will go into home quarantine or paid quarantine till the results of their tests are declared.

Meabwhile, Meghalaya reported one more COVID-19-related fatality on Friday, taking the death toll to 152. DHS (MI), Dr Aman Warr, informed that 34-year-old, Bron Narlong, of Ri Bhoi succumbed to the virus at Shillong Civil Hospital on Thursday.

The patient was diagnosed with COVID-19 through Rapid Antigen Test at Nongpoh Civil Hospital and was referred to Shillong Civil Hospital where he was admitted in the COVID-19 ICU unit.

One person was tested positive for the disease at Williamnagar in East Garo Hills on Friday.

According to DC Swapnil Tembe, 35 tests were conducted at the Civil Hospital in Williamnagar on Friday, out of which one person tested positive. Ever since the outbreak of the disease in the district, one person died while 338 others recovered.

Situation in Darrang grim, 44 test positive

Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said 44 people have tested COVID-19 positive in West Jaintia Hills district’s Darrang village.

“Many villages like Darrang, Shnongpdeng, Lymba, Kongwang, Dawki and Bakur have been declared as containment zones. The contact tracing in these villages is on,” he told reporters after a review meeting with the Deputy Commissioner of West Jaintia Hills in Jowai on Friday.

Rymbui, who is the Amlarem MLA, said 28 of the 190 households in the “very congested” Darrang village have been infected.

“We are awaiting the test results of another 220 people, and I hope they turn out to be negative,” he said, adding that he had a discussion with the district administration and Health Department officials on the plan of action required to ease the problem being faced by the people in the villages.

The Home Minister referred to the last protocol issued by the government, which says people can come out of home isolation 10 days after testing positive.

“But we discussed retesting people who have already undergone 14 days of quarantine as a case study to know what strain of the virus has affected them,” he said.

The medical team will then take a call on what needs to be done.

“We have seen that the caseload in that area is increasing. The Deputy Commissioner has written to the NHM to post some more lab technicians for collecting samples from the area,” Rymbui said.

He also said that export activities through the Land Customs Station at Dawki was continuing.

“The SDO (Civil) Amlarem has issued a protocol for people who are engaged in export activities to follow. We cannot just close the activities since it will affect the livelihood of the people,” the Home Minister said.