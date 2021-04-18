CM feels threatened by BJP, claims party

SHILLONG, April 17: In what can be termed as a cynical attack on NPP supremo and Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, the Meghalaya BJP has claimed that the former feels threatened by the saffron party, which is why it is trying to sideline BJP from being a part of the new executive committee to be formed in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

“If we are in the EC, we will not allow corruption and would try to justify the misappropriation of funds done in the past and once that happens, it would be (Contd on P-4)

CM feels threatened…

(Contd from P-1) a threat for him (Chief Minister) in 2023 so he is trying to sideline the BJP,” says BJP vice president Bernard Marak.

While stating that NPP garnered majority of the votes from South Tura, which is the constituency of the chief minister, the BJP leader alleged that Conrad wants to work freely in these areas and do whatever they wish to and may even try to misappropriate funds, and hence he is keen on sidelining the BJP.

“Hence they are apprehensive towards BJP because we are gaining ground in Garo Hills and they thought tribal and Christians will not support BJP but now there is open support for the party,” Marak added.

Earlier, BJP president Ernest Mawrie alleged that the NPP-led EC in the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) has kept BJP members in the Opposition while accusing the EC in this Council of having partial approach towards MDCs from the saffron party. “Now they are giving more schemes to Congress MDCs,” Mawrie had alleged.