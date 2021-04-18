Conrad has reasons to keep BJP at bay

Tura/Shillong, April 17: The NPP decision to keep two BJP MDCs out of the ragtag coalition, in spite of the fact that the saffron party is a partner in the ruling coalition in the state, is a calculated risk. With bare 15 members in the house of 29 in the kitty, Conrad Sangma has his own compulsions in jettisoning BJP.

According to observers, the shock defeat of the NPP in Tura, constituency of the chief minister, has given the BJP an exaggerated expectation of similar results in two years time when assembly polls take place. They will surely continue with their attack on NPP and corruption.

The NPP move not to extend a welcome to the BJP in EC formation is primarily aimed at containing any further expansion of the BJP in Tura.

The BJP particularly Bernard Marak, had sought the position of CEM and one EM post for his colleague Promod Koch, something the NPP would not even think of handing over given that the saffron party only has two MDCs in the new house. Apparently, the BJP MDCs overpriced their position in the build up to joining the alliance.

Bernard Marak has been going all out demanding that the BJP under him lead the new EC. He has categorically stated that even yesterday.

It appears it would have been a love-hate coalition with the BJP and NPP together.

In Shillong, Conrad Sangma was at his diplomatic best. Without being explicit and adding to bad blood, he has his own way of explaining the situation.

“Every election is fought in its own terms and condition and it is not necessary that in every election we will be in coalition together therefore in this election and in this council the coalition partners that have come together have decided they want to be 15 and they want to work towards having a small but stable government,” said the NPP chief.

He was replying to a query of The Shillong Times on not having its MDA coalition partner- the BJP in the newly formed Garo Hills Democratic Council to run the GHADC.

The NPP chief said, “We respect the decision of the MDCs and it is important to understand that they will be running the coalition so we do not want to be imposing from the party side”.

Informed sources said NPP believes that BJP will not be able to align itself with arch rival Congress. At best BJP MDCs will make noise without causing damage.

Meanwhile, sources said that the two BJP MDCs were never keen on joining the NPP coalition due to the bitter battle against corruption and other allegations.

State BJP Vice president, Bernard Marak said that they have not received any offer from the NPP to discuss about being a part of the Executive Committee.

He also made it clear that the party wants to be in a coalition led by the BJP with the BJP MDC as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) and that the party is yet to arrive on a decision to support any coalition.

“We are going to stick to our principal and we will continue to fight against corruption,” he said.