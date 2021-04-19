24 hrs campaign ban on BJP’s Sayantan Basu, TMC’s Sujata Mondal

New Delhi, April 18 : The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday banned BJP leader Sayantan Basu and Trinamool Congress leader Sujata Mondal from campaigning for 24 hours for their recent comments.

The ban is effective from 7 p.m. on Sunday to 7 p.m. on Monday.

Basu was banned from campaigning for his remark over Sitalkuchi violence in which five people lost their lives, while Sujata Mondal for her remarks against Schedule Caste (SC) community.

The EC found that Basu has violated ‘General Conduct of Model Code of Conduct for the Guidance of Political Parties and Candidates’ and made highly provocative remarks which could have a very serious consequence on the general maintenance of law and order thereby adversely affecting the election process.

“Therefore, the Commission hereby sternly warns and condemns Sayantan Basu and strongly advises him to desist from using such statement while making public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct is in force and imposes a ban of 24 hours from 7 p.m. on April 18 to 7 p.m. on April 19 during which he shall not be allowed to campaign,” the EC said.

While banning Mondal from campaigning, the EC found that her comment denigrating the Scheduled Caste (SC) community in West Bengal and is of considered view that she has violated Model Code of Conduct and through her remarks which could cause tension between different castes thereby adversely affecting the election process.

“The Commission hereby sternly warns Sujata Mondal and advises her to desist from using such statement while making public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct is in force and imposes a ban of 24 hours from 7 p.m. on April 18 to 7 p.m. April 19 during which she shall not be allowed to campaign,” the poll body said.

“As there a is a saying, some are actually beggars and others are beggars by nature. The schedule castes here are beggars by nature, and in spite of Mamata Bandyopadhyay (CM Mamata Banerjee) helping them so much, still they have been sold to BJP at a petty amount and are now torturing us,” Sujata Mondal Khan had said.(IANS)