Delhi govt not allowing MCD to use hospital for Covid care: BJP

New Delhi, April 18 : Hitting back at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for playing politics over hospital beds, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that before levelling allegations on BJP ruled MCDs, the AAP should ask Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal why the Delhi Government is not allowing municipal corporations to use its hospitals for Covid facilities.

Earlier in the day, senior AAP leader and MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that on one side the AAP government is making an all-out effort to deal with the Covid situation but on the other side BJP ruled civic bodies is betraying the citizens of Delhi.

“The BJP ruled MCD has around 3,127 hospital beds in Delhi but they have not provided a single bed for Covid patients of the city,” Pathak said.

Kapoor said that before levelling baseless allegations Pathak should know that any hospital can be used for Covid treatment after the approval of Delhi Government’s Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

“All the three MCDs last week itself offered their maximum possible hospitals for treatment of Covid patients but till Sunday Kejriwal government has approved only two hospitals for Covid care,” Kapoor said.

According to Kapoor, after the DDMA’s approval on Sunday North Delhi Mayor Ajai Prakash dedicated 200 bed Covid Centre at Hindu Rao Hospital while the request for Balak Ram Hospital has not been approved.

“South Delhi Municipal Corporation has offered its Mata Gujri Devi Hospital and Poornima Sethi Hospitals but the DDMA allowed a 58-bed dedicated facility for Covid at Mata Gujri Devi Hospital on Saturday and it is now ready for use. East Delhi Corporation has made a Covid Centre at Swami Dayanand Hospital and is now awaiting the approval from the DDMA,” Kapoor said.

Kapoor pointed out that Rajan Babu Hospital is a dedicated TB hospital while Kasturba Gandhi is a maternity hospital which can’t be used for Covid treatment.(IANS)