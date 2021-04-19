Online auction of extracted coal

SHILLONG, April 18: The Mining and Geology department has issued notices for e-auction of 91,651 MT of extracted coal through the MSTC online portal.

The e-auction will be held on April 29 from 11 am to 5 pm.

The breakup of the quantity of extracted coal to be auctioned includes 53,888 MT in East Jaintia Hills, 23,161 MT in South West Khasi Hills, 8,877 MT in South West Khasi Hills and 5,725 MT in West Khasi Hills.

Details of the auction have been uploaded on the website of the Mining and Geology department.

The state government earlier issued a notice for the e-auction of 53,888 metric tonnes of extracted coal.

The department had notified 11 depots in the four districts of East Jaintia, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and South Garo Hills for conducting e-auction of extracted coal by Coal India Ltd and MSTC Ltd.