MeECL crisis needs proper debate: PDF

SHILLONG, April 18: The PDF, a constituent of the ruling MDA coalition has said the MeECL crisis demands proper discussion as “there is no smoke without fire”.

The party’s acting chief, Banteidor Lyngdoh said the issues involving MeECL should not be ignored as people are suffering and not happy with the power scenario in the state.

“We are the representatives of the people and issues that affect them need solution through discussions,” he said.

“There is no smoke without fire. We need to discuss things at an appropriate time and take a call on this,” Lyngdoh said, adding that mere lip service will not be enough.

He felt the coalition partners should raise issues that trouble the people. “That is the way we have to work. We are here for the people,” he said. The PDF leader’s statement gains significance as the coalition constituents are yet to schedule the MDA Coordination Committee meeting to discuss the power crisis that has been lingering for a long time.

Lyngdoh had earlier said the meeting would be held soon but there is no confirmation about it.

On the UDP’s demand for an independent probe into the allegations of corruption in the MeECL, he said it would be better to comment after the coordination committee discusses the issue.

“We have some relevant points which we have to discuss in the meeting,” he said.