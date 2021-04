GUWAHATI, April 22: A student of BCA class in premier Handique Girls’ College here died of suicide in her hostel room and the body was recovered today along with a suicide note by police.

The reason for her suicide is not known as yet. However, police said that the student did not blame anyone for her act of suicide.

The girl has been identified as Sabitri Barman from Chilapathar in Dhemaji district of Assam.