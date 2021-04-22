Registration for Amarnath Yatra suspended due to Covid situation

JAMMU, April 22: In view of the fast-spreading Covid-19 infection in the country, the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) on Thursday decided to temporarily suspend the registration for this year’s Yatra to the Amarnath Cave shrine.

“In view of evolving Covid situation in the country and the need to take all necessary precautionary measures, registration for Shri Amarnathji Yatra is being temporarily suspended.

“The situation is being constantly monitored and it would be reopened once the situation improves,” the SASB said.

The annual pilgrimage to the Himalayan Cave shrine in Kashmir was scheduled to start on June 28.