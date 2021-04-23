Delhi crematoriums operate at maximum level to keep up with rising deaths

NEW DELHI, April 23: Rahul came to Nigambodh Ghat on Friday for funeral of her sister who was eight months pregnant. She died due to Covid related complications in LNJP. The family hails from Paharganj, New Delhi and was at the ghat for the funeral.

Rahul alleged, “My cousin sister was eight months pregnant and her tummy was flat when she was brought here. I don’t know what scam is going on.”

As Covid death is spiraling, the city’s crematoriums are working overnight. The city municipality which runs these crematoriums said that 432 funerals took place till Wednesday evening by 7 p.m., which was around 193 on April 16. About 1,947 Covid-protocol funerals have taken place since April 16.

The Nigambodh Ghat crematorium, which is also operating at night, received the maximum 80 bodies, the Punjabi Bagh facility 68, and the Mangolpuri ground 44, which has a crematorium, cemetery and a burial ground.

The officials say that the cremation capacity had been revised three times in last two weeks. The city has 23 such facilities with a capacity to carry out 655 cremations every day. As per data, 181 bodies were received at 10 cremation and burial grounds under North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday, 212 bodies at South Delhi Municipal Corporation and 39 under East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

The officials said that the north corporation has decided to increase the number of funeral pyres at the Paschim Vihar crematorium from 32 to 60.

Delhi recorded its highest ever fatalities over the last 24 hours – 306 Covid patients died and more than 26,000 cases were logged in the national capital while the Congress has alleged that deaths are being under reported. “Why is the government under reporting cases of infections and deaths?” asked Abhishek Manu Singhvi.