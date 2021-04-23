English language day celebrated in Tura college

TURA, April 23: Celebrating the birth anniversary of English novelist and author William Shakespeare which is also marked as the English Language Day, a special programme was organised at Tura Don Bosco College on Friday.

Organised by the Department of English of the college, it was a program of different kind chaired by II semester student Dalanglin Rynjah with a opening song by young english students enthralling the audience and helping to set the mood for the event.

The current of exhilaration rose when students came up to the dais to present one piece after another from famous books on literature. The declamation competition was followed by essay writing competition for the English honours students.

Dr. Barbara S. Sangma of the English Department highlighted the importance of the English Language and Shakespeare’s tremendous contribution to Literature which is still felt even today across the globe.

Principal of the college, Rev. Fr. Bivan Rodriques Mukhim applauded the department for observing the remarkable day and encouraged the students to give their best in contributing to the department and to Literature in general as he pointed out to the vastness and beauty of the language. The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Prof. Tengme K. Marak.