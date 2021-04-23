Fire at Tura café

TURA, April 23: A major disaster was averted on Friday morning by timely action of fire department personnel who rushed in and contained a blaze that broke out from inside the kitchen of the renowned Red Door Café in Tura on Friday noon time.

A leaking gas cylinder is said to have set off the blaze on a gas stove which spread to a nearby sintex water tank that was consumed by the flames. Damage would have been extensive had it not been for speedy arrival of the fire and rescue teams of the police department that managed to kill the flames within minutes before it could spread to the rest of the café.

“It was minimal damage thanks to the quick reaction of the fire service. They did a commendable job,” said Café owner Brenden D’brass W Momin.