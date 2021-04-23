3 school teachers test Covid positive in Garo Hills

TURA, April 23: A special boarding school catering to underprivileged children in Anogre area of West Garo Hills has been turned into a containment zone after three school employees tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

The school Springs of Hope is run by the Seventh Day Adventist church and located at Chikasingre village of Anogre (Dollonggre) and has a substantial number of children being provided free education and accomodation by the missionaries.

“Recently some teachers from another north east state had joined the school and now three staff members have tested positive. We have turned the school into a containment zone and will begin contact tracing,” informed West Garo Hills deputy commissioner Ram Singh.

With Covid infection numbers starting to rise across the state, primarily fuelled by people coming from other states including high risk zones, the government has made it mandatory for all arrivals to register themselves and undergo RT-PCR testing. Those found positive will require to undergo home quarantine.