Burmese narcotic tablets seized near Garobadha

TURA, April 24: West Garo Hills police have intercepted two drug peddlers who were transporting a sizable amount of a contraband substance manufactured in neighbouring Myanmar and smuggled into the north east through Bangladesh.

Following intelligence inputs about a possible shipment of the Burmese narcotic known as Yaba tablets through the plain belt region of West Garo Hills, police put in place a special team to intercept the consignment on Thursday, conducting several roadside checking at vantage points.

“A team under the supervision of SDPO (Sadar) Tura and involving personnel from the Garobadha Investigation Centre intercepted the drug smugglers at a tri-junction near Garobadha town,” narrated West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police MGR Kumar.

Garobadha is a busy market that connects Ampati in South West district, Rajabala and Dadenggre, and Tura, 35 kms away.

He revealed that the smugglers had tried to escape the police dragnet and reluctance to give themselves up led to a hot pursuit by the police teams for some distance before the criminals were caught up and arrested.

From their possession police confiscated around 20,000 Yaba tablets weighing approximately two kilograms.

According to police, the arrested drug peddlers are part of a bigger gang and teams have been dispatched to arrest the other criminals, including their kingpin.