Meghalaya COVID update: One more death, 155 new cases

SHILLONG, April 24: One more person dies of COVID9 in Meghalaya in the last 24 hours taking the death toll so far due to the pandemic up to 158.

With detection of 155 new COVID19 patients during the last 24 hours, the number of actuve cases in Meghalaya now stands at 1244.

The details of the patient who died of COVID in the last 24 hours in the state is as below:

Pt’s Name: Niranjan Deb 69 Yrs/M.

Address: Lower Lumparing, Shillong.

Admitted in Civil Hospital, Shillong at 9.45 PM & tested Covid positive on 23-04-2021 (tested at Woodland Hospi).

Expired on 24-04-2021 at 7.45 AM.

Cause of death: Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus with Hypertension with Covid 19

Infection.