CM inaugurates the New Building of Mount Sinai Secondary School at Tura

TURA, April 24: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday morning inaugurated the new Building of Mount Sinai Secondary School, Tura which was constructed under “Supporting Human Capital Development Project in Meghalaya” funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB).

It may be mentioned that this project focuses on improvement of secondary education, infrastructure and skill development. Under this project, scores of government aided secondary and higher secondary schools in the state have been upgraded with the kind of infrastructure to improve the overall learning environment for the students in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma lauded the efforts of the School Management Committee, Headmistress and management committee members for the successful implementation of the school building and expressed hope that it would benefit the students and the people of the region and state as a whole. Stating various concerns of the education department on the perspective of the government, he said that there are more youth in the state and therefore, these youth should be moulded and channelize in the right direction so as to build them into a strong constructive force and lead to nation building in future.

Moreover, informing about various investments which are being implemented in the education sector, he said that there are about 2000 Government Lower Primary schools in the state without proper infrastructure and basic facilities and therefore, the government is trying to take up these schools in a phased manner and ensure that new building come up for which an amount of Rs 400 crore has been sanctioned in this financial year and about 800 LP schools will be included in this project funded by the State Government. In addition to these, the Chief Minister informed that colleges also require building and therefore, new buildings for Baghmara, Williamnagar, Rongjeng, Patharkmah, Sohra colleges have also been sanctioned with an amount of 10 crores for infrastructure development.

Referring to the challenges faced with regard to the pass percentage in Garo Hills region and huge gap created between higher and higher & technical education, the Chief Minister said that even though the students pass the SSLC examinations however, as many as one half of the students do not make it to higher education. Therefore, everyone including teachers, students, parents, concerned officials, etc should realise their part in imparting quality and value education and also to create a change in the system in order to make them responsible citizens and play a constructive role in their future career.

With regard to the “One Talent, One Skill” Youth Policy, he said that there are many talented youth in the region and these talent would be groomed in a professional manner by professionals and provide opportunity for them to learn the skill and at the same time follow their passion, the Chief Minister said and added that even schools can become a service provider by providing different skills to the students.

Further, looking at a situation ten years from now and since there is a sudden rush of the youth going outside the state for jobs, he said that the State should prepare in advance to provide jobs for them and therefore, the government is promoting entrepreneurship in the region and thereby involve private sectors and make them part of this process to make them job creators and not job seekers in the region.

Further, he informed that various other schemes are also being implemented in the region including the State of Art Auditorium and Football Stadium in Dakopgre, Tribal research Centre in Chidekgre, Tourism Centre in Daribokgre on the foothills of Nokrek Range, Beautification of main junctions and roads of Tura Town besides others.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Tura Municipal Board, J D Sangma spoke about the objectives of Asian Development Bank and stated that it focuses on the employability of the students once they leave school and added that massive change is required in the education system in the region in order to acquire desired results of the students in future. Moreover, he expressed hoped that the modern facilities with smart classroom, library, computers and science laboratories would help the students immensely to improve their knowledge and excel the learning capacity of the students in future.

It may be mentioned that Mount Sinai Government Aided Secondary School was established in 1971 and has been catering to the students from the locality including other parts of the region.

The Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills Ram Singh, Reverend Frithing D Sangma, Pastor, Hawakhana Baptist Church, Tura, District School and Education Officer, Tura Illa Begum, Secretary, SMC Mt Sinai Sec School, L K Marak, Headmistress, Mount Sinai Secondary School, Binaroy D Shira, Jobilline D Shira were among others who spoke at the inaugural function.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, WGH C N Sangma, Sanggra A Sangma, Professor Don Bosco College, Tura, Officials of various departments, people of the locality and staff and students of the School were among others present at the function.

Further, the Chief Minister also had a review meeting on Covid-19 and Water issues in the district at Circuit House, Tura with concerned line departments.