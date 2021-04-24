Display price of essential commodities: EKH DC

SHILLONG/NONGSTOIN/ JOWAI, April 23: The East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner (Supply) has directed all open market traders dealing in essential commodities to display the price-cum-stock board in their shops for the general information of the consumer. In a separate order, the DC has also directed all liquor bars, hotels, clubs (possessing licence to sell liquor on the premise) under Shillong agglomeration to remain shut till April 30.

The directive from the DC holds significance as there have been reports earlier about the traders cashing in on the COVID-19 situation and fixing exorbitant prices for the goods, defying the rates fixed by the government.

Review meet in WKH

Meanwhile, the West Khasi Hills District Administration on Friday held a meeting with local leaders to review the COVID-19 situation in the district.

During the meeting, EAC M Diengdoh gave a report with regard to the measures in place to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the district. Diengdoh also discussed at length the dos and don’ts and stressed on the need to reactivate Community COVID Management Teams in villages and localities.

Nongstoin MLA Macmillan Byrsat, during the meeting, informed that he will petition the state government for closure of lower primary and upper primary schools, so that the children are kept out of harm’s way and the school buildings can be utilised as quarantine centres.

He also acknowledged the support of the Dorbar and Hima during the trying time of COVID-19 in 2020. Byrsat said he looks forward to the same zeal from them in the fight this year.

Advising the citizenry against disseminating false information about the vaccine, the MLA said that vaccination is the only way to help people fight against the virus.

Seconding the MLA, West Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, T Lyngwa, exhorted the people to not get carried away by rumours and rather lend a helping hand to the government in the ongoing fight by getting vaccinated.

Guidelines for returnees in WJH

The West Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner has, meanwhile, laid down a slew of guidelines for all returnees entering the state. The DC has made it mandatory for all returnees to register themselves at https://meghalayaonline.gov.in/covid/testing.htm and to download the Arogya Setu App and the Behavioral Management App.

In a statement, the DC has also directed the entrants to not proceed to their destinations without getting themselves tested. “Further, they also need to inform the Headmen (Waheh Chnong) before visiting their villages and the same will have to be intimated to the district authority,” the statement said.

“Any person (s)/returnees found entering their villages without completing the test or without informing the concerned authorities in advance will be viewed seriously and necessary action will be taken against them as per law,” it added.

Get inoculated, Rotary appeals

The members of Rotary Club of Shillong on Friday appealed to the citizens to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19.

The appeal was made during a programme ‘Vaccine Taken? Life Is Precious’, organised by the Rotary Club of Shillong, near Youth Hostel.

Health Minister, AL Hek, during the programme, lauded the efforts of the Rotary and said that vaccination is not only for one’s safety but for the safety of others as well.

On the other hand, the president of the Rotary, Arundati Paul, requested one and all, including the people of Shillong in particular, to get themselves inoculated in view of the resurgence of COVID-19.