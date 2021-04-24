KHADC may shut markets over violation of protocols

SHILLONG, April 23: KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM), Titosstarwell Chyne, has warned that the Council will have to shut down the market places if people continue to flout the COVID-19 protocols. “We will have to shut down the markets if we receive reports that people continues to breach the SOPs. We will depute enforcement personnel to monitor the situation. We will have to shut down the market if people fail to cooperate in combating the COVID-19 situation,” Chyne told reporters after the meeting of the Executive Committee here.

He also informed that people will be barred from entering markets if they do not wear face masks.

Chyne said they have written to East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo, to set up vaccination centres for the MDCs and its staff.