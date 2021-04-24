Power cuts back in 3-hour doses

SHILLONG, April 23: Load-shedding is back in Meghalaya.

The state government Friday announced at least three hours of power cut after a breather.

The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) on Friday said load-shedding has been ordered in pursuance of the decision taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday.

The ‘standard’ load-shedding follows the chief minister’s hint at a return to scheduled power cuts in the midst of the SSLC and HSSLC examinations.

Power Minister James Sangma said: “It is unfortunate that due to the shortage of power caused by the maintenance shutdown of 1 unit of the OTPC Palatana Power Station and delayed monsoons in Meghalaya resulting in a shortfall of 2-2.5 million units per day, we are having to resort to load-shedding commencing from midnight tonight.”

He also said the government has tried to minimise the inconvenience to the students during their examinations by limiting the load-shedding to three hours.

“The Power Department along with the MeECL is making all efforts to try and resolve this issue at the earliest,” Sangma added.

According to public notification, the power cut for the entire Garo Hills region will be for three hours up to 3 am from Saturday, and from 3 am to 6 am across the Khasi Hills including state capital Shillong.

The Lumshnong industries and public areas of Jaintia Hills will experience load-shedding from 6 am to 9 am. The Lumshnong and Byrnihat industries will be without power from 2-4 pm.

Byrnihat industries will also have load-shedding from 4 pm to midnight.

The government had resorted to load-shedding several times in the last four months due to non-payment of dues to the power generating companies. But the MDA government refused to take responsibility and blamed the previous governments for running up a mountain of dues.