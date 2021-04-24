Virtual competitions mark Earth Day

SHILLONG, April 23: The Geology department of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), in collaboration with the Shillong Chapter, Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA), Kolkata, on Thursday celebrated the Earth Day during which competitions were organised virtually.

According to a statement on Friday, the programme was attended by various speakers who, during the programme, focussed on the issues relating to Earth.

Pro Vice-Chancellor, NEHU, Prof H Lamin, in his address, accentuated the need to restore Earth.

Essay, photography and quiz competitions were organised online, which was participated by as many as 150 participants. Certificates were later sent to the winners of the competitions.