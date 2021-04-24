Delay in funds release irks KHADC

SHILLONG, April 23: Peeved at the delay on the part of the state government to release the tied grants, which was earmark by the 15th Finance Commission, the KHADC has decided to call on Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and seek justification on the delay.

“We have decided to meet the chief minister since we are disappointed over the delay to release the funds which was earmark under the tied grants. We will have to convene a meeting of all the MDCs if there is a negative response from the chief minister on this issue,” KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM), Titosstarwell Chyne, told reporters after the meeting of the EC.