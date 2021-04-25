BJP demands extension of lockdown in Delhi

New Delhi : As Covid cases continue to rise in the national capital, the BJP on Sunday demanded extension of the lockdown imposed till April 26, in the interest of public health.

Demanding extension of lockdown, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said: “Most trade association office bearers feel that extension of curfew or lockdown beyond the morning of April 26 is very important in public health interest.”

He pointed that many wholesale trade associations based in Old Delhi are voluntarily extending market closure but scattered markets in the city need government guideline or intervention.

Kapoor has urged Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take appropriate decision to extend curfew or lockdown in Delhi beyond 5 a.m. on April 26 by Sunday itself and announce it to help the trader associations, self employed people and general public to plan their schedules accordingly.

On April 19, in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid in the national capital, the Delhi Government has announced a weeklong lockdown starting 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. next Monday.

Announcing the lockdown, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that in the duration of lockdown, all essential services with regard to food, medicine, etc would continue. We have decided to impose a weeklong lockdown in Delhi starting from 10 p.m. tonight till next Monday 5 a.m. to curb the spread of Coronavirus.” (IANS)