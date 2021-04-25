‘Mutations keep on happening, one needs to be alert’

NEW DELHI, April 25: Member of Maharashtra’s Covid-19 Task Force, Dr. Shashank Joshi on Sunday said that mutations keep on happening and one needs to be medically alert.

During an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Dr Joshi said: “There’s no need to be afraid of that. These mutations keep on happening, the way we change our clothes, the virus keeps changing its colours. Hence, there is nothing to fear and we shall overcome this wave too. However, one needs to be alert medically.”

He pointed out that Covid has a 14 to 21 day’s timetable, in which one should avail of the doctor’s advice.

Speaking about the use of Remdesivir, he said: “There is a new experimental medicine called Remdesivir. But one thing about this medicine is that one has to stay 2-3 days lesser in the hospital and it aids in clinical recovery. And this medicine works only when it is taken in the first 9-10 days and it is to be taken only for five days.”

He warned that the way people are running after Remdesivir they should stop doing that.

“This medicine has a limited role. it should be taken only when people are put on oxygen in a hospital, strictly as per the Doctor’s advice. It is important for all people to understand this,” he said.

He pointed out that 98 per cent people recovered with an injection called Heparin for thinning blood.

“Hence, it is not at all required to run after all these expensive medications. Whenever this medicine is available, it should be given only to appropriate people. On this, many myths are doing the rounds,” Joshi said.

Dr Joshi, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014, mentioned that that treatment protocol must be as per the doctor’s advice.

“If people abide by information provided by the Government, they will not face these difficulties”.

Joshi also observed that many people start clinical treatment very late because they believe that the illness will subside on its own, something that should not be done.