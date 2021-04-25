Partial lockdown in city from today

SHILLONG, April 24: The capital city of Shillong is all set to witness a partial lockdown from Sunday in view of the unabated rise in COVID-19 cases. With East Khasi Hills bearing the brunt of the second wave of the pandemic, the district administration has further intensified restrictions from Sunday.

The East Khasi Hills District Magistrate has already ordered closure of all shops expect pharmacies in the city on Sunday while all shops dealing in non-essential commodities will remain closed from Monday till May 2.

With repeated announcements being made through PA systems across several localities of the city on Saturday, citizens resorted to panic buying in different markets of the city especially in Iewduh even though the district administration and traders made it amply clear that there was enough stock of food supply in the city.

The DC had, in an earlier order, directed all open market traders dealing in essential commodities to display the price cum stock boards in their shops to avoid any hoarding and over charging.

Paras Bothra, a city-based wholesaler, told reporters on Saturday that there was enough stock of foodgrains in the city and all stockists were selling their stocks as per rates fixed by the district administration.

He said that people should not resort to panic buying since there was surplus of food stock in the city.

Sumit Chaudhary, a wholesaler, also maintained that if people do not indulge in panic buying and hoarding, there will be no shortage of essential supplies in the city.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive continued on Saturday with a total of 207 sessions conducted across the state in which 4802 citizens were vaccinated. The total doses of vaccine administered till Saturday was 2,09,012.

The vaccination drive will continue on Sunday in nine designated centres across the city including Shillong Civil Hospital; RP Chest (TB) Hospital, Jhalupara; Goenka Hospital, Jhalupara; RR Colony, Rynjah; Ramakrishna Mission Dispensary, Laitumkhrah; Jail Road Community Hall; MUDA Complex, Police Bazar; Matri Mandir, Polo and JN Stadium Annexe, Polo.

In another order, the EKH District Magistrate has extended the order for closure of shops selling non-essential items from Monday in areas falling under Mylliem C&RD Block from 7th Mile, Upper Shillong up to Mylliem-Bah, Madan Ing Syiem and Mylliem including Madanrting, Mawblei, Laitkor, Nongkseh, Umlyngka and Lawsohtun

Bookstalls to open in staggered format

In a partial modification of an earlier order, the East Khasi Hills District Magistrate has permitted bookstalls to open in a staggered manner across the city on April 26, 28 and 30 from 8 am till 9 pm.

155 new COVID cases

Meghalaya continues to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases consistently registering over 100 fresh cases daily. Saturday was no better as the state reported 155 new cases and another fatality.

69-year-old Niranjan Deb of Lower Lumparing, who was tested positive on April 23, passed away on Saturday. He was suffering from type II diabetes and hypertension.

With 155 new cases, the active tally in the state rose to 1,244 on Saturday. 115 cases were detected in East Khasi Hills District, 11 in Ri Bhoi, nine in West Jaintia Hills, eight in East Jaintia Hills, seven in West Garo Hills, two each in South West Khasi Hills and West Khasi Hills and one in South West Garo Hills.

The state also witnessed a high of 148 recoveries on the day taking the total number of recoveries to 14,384.