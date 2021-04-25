Will hang anyone blocking oxygen supply: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI, April 24: Hearing a petition on oxygen supply, the Delhi High Court on Saturday observed that it will “hang” whoever obstructs movement of oxygen.

The observation was made by the bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli during hearing of a plea by a hospital over shortage of oxygen.

The court said if any official at the central, state or local administration was obstructing in the picking up or supply of oxygen, then it would “hang” that person. It said whoever obstructs oxygen supply, will not be spared.

“We are calling it a wave, it is actually a Tsunami,” the court said, and asked the Centre about the preparedness in terms of infrastructure, hospitals, medical staff, medicines, vaccines and oxygen as on date for the peak.

It asked the Centre and the Delhi government to submit a report by April 26, the next date of hearing, with regard to the national capital on the augmentation of the medical infrastructure — like beds, oxygen, ventilators, medical staff and medicines — to deal with the expected peak of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, a record single-day rise of 3,46,786 cases pushed India’s tally of infection to 1,66,10,481, while active cases crossed the 25-lakh mark on Saturday. Delhi HC